Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 7,285 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after buying an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.01. 11,257,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,744,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

