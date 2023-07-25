Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 854,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in NIKE were worth $104,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NKE traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.99. 1,271,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,875,997. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.54. The firm has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 229,210 shares of company stock worth $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.