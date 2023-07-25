FirstPurpose Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $638,488,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,528,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $315.20. 450,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,480. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total value of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,959,691 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

