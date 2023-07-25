Financial Advantage Inc. Sells 177 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Southern comprises about 3.0% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.97. 1,503,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,231. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock worth $16,334,121. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

