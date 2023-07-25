Exchange Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.47. 20,695,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,280,145. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $258.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.62.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 25.29%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

