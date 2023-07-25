Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.61. 153,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,906. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0507 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

