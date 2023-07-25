Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

EMR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.57. 475,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

