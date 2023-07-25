Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.53. 577,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,919. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

