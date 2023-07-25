Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.
Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.36.
Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
