Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 190,050 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 95,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eguana Technologies from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on Eguana Technologies from C$0.60 to C$0.45 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.45 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market cap of C$50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eguana Technologies had a negative return on equity of 154.23% and a negative net margin of 86.04%. The company had revenue of C$10.36 million during the quarter.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

