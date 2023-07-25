Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 1.4% of River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.31.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $205.79. The company had a trading volume of 979,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

