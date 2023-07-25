DT Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.7% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.81. The company had a trading volume of 713,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,608. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

