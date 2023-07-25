DT Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DT Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 4,215,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,968,967. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.22. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

