DT Investment Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX traded down $12.76 on Tuesday, hitting $84.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,907,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

