DT Investment Partners LLC Acquires 400 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 189.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,838. The company has a market capitalization of $434.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $505.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.36.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 971,556 shares of company stock worth $424,000,879. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

