Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Diaceutics Price Performance

LON:DXRX traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 93 ($1.19). 115,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a current ratio of 8.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 95.13. Diaceutics has a 1 year low of GBX 74 ($0.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The company has a market cap of £78.56 million, a PE ratio of 9,300.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Activity at Diaceutics

About Diaceutics

In other news, insider Nick Roberts acquired 21,742 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £20,002.64 ($25,647.70). 46.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

