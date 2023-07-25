Desjardins Trims Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Target Price to C$19.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRU. CIBC reduced their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.33.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Up 0.1 %

FRU stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$14.27. The stock had a trading volume of 257,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,977. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.67. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.86 and a one year high of C$17.78.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.