Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $492.00 to $510.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deere & Company traded as high as $450.00 and last traded at $446.33, with a volume of 1154480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $442.59.

DE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $461.84.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

