Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.75 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.75 to C$15.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.48.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.88. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$907.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.8215613 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

