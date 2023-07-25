Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.52.

Shares of COST opened at $565.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $566.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

