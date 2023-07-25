Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Shares Bought by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,196 shares during the quarter. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 comprises 0.2% of Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 4.96% of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRON remained flat at $10.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

