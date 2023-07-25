Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 168 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,861 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.57. 591,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,349. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day moving average is $208.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $235.81. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

