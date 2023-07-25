Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 24,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 292,849 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 703 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.