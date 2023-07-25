Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Buys Shares of 3,511 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.16.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.34. 21,359,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,082,309. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.91 billion, a PE ratio of 480.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

