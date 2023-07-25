Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 153,837 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 33,312 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 199,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,521,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $57,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,418 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Comcast by 13.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.37. 3,212,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,960,531. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

