Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,552 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. 2,156,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,893,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.26.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

