Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 336 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 1.5% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Post worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Post by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Post by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Post by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,726.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,239. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total transaction of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of NYSE POST traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.66. 272,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,700. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.39 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Post had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

