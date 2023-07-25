Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,571,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,733,298. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company's stock.

Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,981. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $271.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.23, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

