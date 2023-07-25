Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $95.22. 22,539,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,047,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $121.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

