Cohen Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.23.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. 520,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,066. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $1,888,524.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,229. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

