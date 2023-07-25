Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.07. 432,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,825. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

