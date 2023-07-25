Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 405 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after purchasing an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.34. 1,860,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,948,076. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.22. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.