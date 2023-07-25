Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,078,914. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $212.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

