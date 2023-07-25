Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 1.8% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $218.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

