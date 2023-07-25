Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,608,486. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.39. The stock has a market cap of $218.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

