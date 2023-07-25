CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 3,114 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,179 shares. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

