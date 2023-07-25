CFO4Life Group LLC Sells 19 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BlackRock by 277.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $7.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $749.05. The stock had a trading volume of 301,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,923. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $112.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $691.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

