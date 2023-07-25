CFO4Life Group LLC Has $573,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,562,950,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.16.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.98. 1,112,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,368. The company has a market cap of $213.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.33. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,641 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,137. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

