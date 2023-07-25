CFO4Life Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.73. 11,539,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,359,160. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $140.69 billion, a PE ratio of -49.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

