Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $16.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $16,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.79. The company had a trading volume of 392,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,238. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.84. The company has a market capitalization of $312.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

