Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,002,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,233,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. 4,452,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,335,197. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCJ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

