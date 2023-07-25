Bruni J V & Co. Co. Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 1.4% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,446,116,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

