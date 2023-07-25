Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,077.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,641,000 after buying an additional 3,863,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after buying an additional 3,627,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6,884.3% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,343,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after buying an additional 3,295,715 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.19.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,758,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,083,749. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $61.40 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.