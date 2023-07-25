Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Acquired by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 81,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 31,227 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171,569 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BREZ traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 38,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,087. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

About Breeze Holdings Acquisition

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

