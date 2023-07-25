Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,531 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.18.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.67.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

