Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,022,629 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,801,441,000 after acquiring an additional 147,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 988,468 shares of company stock valued at $209,911,436. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $225.67 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a PE ratio of 593.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.