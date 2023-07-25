BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Cohen Capital Management Inc.

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after buying an additional 9,940,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after buying an additional 2,569,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after buying an additional 2,363,724 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRBR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.75. 229,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,303. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

