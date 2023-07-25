Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.00. 149,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,868. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.