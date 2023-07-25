Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in RTX by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX traded down $13.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. 22,394,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,512. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $122.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

