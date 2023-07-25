Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its Q3 guidance to $2.00-2.20 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.87. 1,340,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,125. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $157.28 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

